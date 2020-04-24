Another deployed Navy warship, the USS Kidd, copes with a coronavirus outbreak Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

The outbreak on the USS Kidd became evident after a sailor with symptoms was flown to San Antonio and tested positive for COVID-19. The Navy dispatched a medical team to the Kidd to conduct more testing and other cases emerged. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Wochit - Published 7 hours ago Navy Recommends Reinstating Captain Fired Over Coronavirus Warning 00:32 US Navy/MCS 3rd Class Nicholas Huynh Navy leaders have recommended that Capt. Brett Crozier, former commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, be reinstated, The New York Times first reported. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper reportedly received the recommendation but has not... You Might Like

Tweets about this