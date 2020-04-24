Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Another deployed Navy warship, the USS Kidd, copes with a coronavirus outbreak

Another deployed Navy warship, the USS Kidd, copes with a coronavirus outbreak

Seattle Times Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
The outbreak on the USS Kidd became evident after a sailor with symptoms was flown to San Antonio and tested positive for COVID-19. The Navy dispatched a medical team to the Kidd to conduct more testing and other cases emerged.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Navy Recommends Reinstating Captain Fired Over Coronavirus Warning

Navy Recommends Reinstating Captain Fired Over Coronavirus Warning 00:32

 US Navy/MCS 3rd Class Nicholas Huynh Navy leaders have recommended that Capt. Brett Crozier, former commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, be reinstated, The New York Times first reported. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper reportedly received the recommendation but has not...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.