U.S. states build stockpiles of malaria drug touted by Trump

Seattle Times Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — State and local governments across the United States have obtained 30 million doses of a malaria drug touted by President Trump to treat patients with the new coronavirus, despite warnings from doctors that more research is needed. At least 21 states and Washington, D.C. secured shipments of the drug, hydroxychloroquine, […]
