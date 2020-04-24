Global  

Brazil's Justice Minister Sergio Moro quits, says Bolsonaro was meddling

Deutsche Welle Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Former anti-corruption judge Sergio Moro has quit, accusing the president of meddling with law enforcement. He said the president tried to force him to sack his chief of police, adding he needed "autonomy" to operate.
