U.S. FDA warns against malaria drugs Trump championed for COVID-19

Reuters Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday cautioned against the use of malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, touted by President Donald Trump, in COVID-19 patients outside of hospitals and clinical trials, citing risks of serious heart rhythm problems.
Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Whistleblowing US Official Claims He Got The Boot For Not Backing Trump-Touted Drug

Whistleblowing US Official Claims He Got The Boot For Not Backing Trump-Touted Drug 00:39

 Rick Bright is the former director of the key US agency Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, or BARDA. The agency is charged with developing drugs to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Now, Bright says he was ousted because of his views on hydroxychloroquine as a possible COVID-19...

