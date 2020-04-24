Global  

U.S. warship heads to port after coronavirus outbreak

Reuters Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
At least 18 sailors aboard a U.S. Navy destroyer have tested positive for the new coronavirus, U.S. officials said on Friday, dealing another blow to the military as it faces fallout over its handling of an outbreak on an aircraft carrier last month.
TrumpsterTrash

God Zilla RT @OleVetUSAF: At least 18 sailors aboard a U.S. Navy destroyer have tested positive for the new coronavirus A specialized medical team h… 23 minutes ago

twogunsid

Two Gun Sid U.S. warship heads to port after coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/j92gJkBE0S 32 minutes ago

pblcnmy

[BROWN EXCELLENCE] U.S. warship heads to port after coronavirus outbreak The COVID-19 virus is the source, not the 'cause' of the hu… https://t.co/d7lGuS2C5Z 55 minutes ago

CarrieAtFFCa

Carrie Marc U.S. warship heads to port after coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/x0NJsivMT0 via @YahooNews 1 hour ago

jpolga

John Polga at 🏠 RT @cohenluc: One of the Navy ships on an anti-narcotics mission U.S. officials said was partly aimed at pressuring Venezuela has had to tu… 1 hour ago

OleVetUSAF

Ole Vet "VetsResistSquadron" At least 18 sailors aboard a U.S. Navy destroyer have tested positive for the new coronavirus A specialized medica… https://t.co/2Y9sNlDSuY 2 hours ago

JaneQFactor

Jane Q The Navy confirmed a Reuters report on the outbreak aboard the Kidd, a destroyer that was on a counter-narcotics mi… https://t.co/HDLSEKP7LJ 2 hours ago

AfricaChange1

AfricaChange1 U.S. warship heads to port after coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/x5YNwLy1au https://t.co/FH01J8B4eN 2 hours ago

