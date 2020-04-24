Global  

UK needs to ‘seriously engage’ in Brexit talks, Barnier warns

FT.com Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Britain insists it is ready to keep talking as EU chief negotiator brands negotiating round ‘disappointing’
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Michel Barnier calls for progress in Brexit negotiations

Michel Barnier calls for progress in Brexit negotiations 01:18

 European Commission Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier calls for progress in talks with the UK over Brexit, after the second round of talks concluded. He notes a variety of issues but most notably the UK's demands to have numerous individual deals as a major stumbling block.

Tweets about this

MJSMinvest

MJSM UK needs to ‘seriously engage’ in Brexit talks, Barnier warns Britain insists it is ready to keep talking as EU chi… https://t.co/gYNn6XMant 29 minutes ago

AlexWitzleben

Alex von Witzleben UK needs to ‘seriously engage’ in Brexit talks unless the UK seriously engages in negotiations on fishing rights an… https://t.co/1xx5EWrteo 2 hours ago

dg_davies

David Davies @heywoodbill Going well... UK needs to ‘seriously engage’ in Brexit talks, Barnier warns https://t.co/NJusdv0DYz via @financialtimes 2 hours ago

AxentStone

AxentStone RT @FT: Barnier warns UK needs to ‘seriously engage’ in Brexit talks https://t.co/76RkiZsAAI 2 hours ago

Andreaspanay2

Andreas panayiotou UK needs to ‘seriously engage’ in Brexit talks, Barnier warns https://t.co/vm7lJTUoZr 3 hours ago

EM_SWSurrey

SW Surrey branch of the European Movement #FBPE UK needs to ‘seriously engage’ in #Brexit talks, Barnier warns https://t.co/PaTjufD5pa via @financialtimes @euromove 4 hours ago

InductiveStep

Andi with a 💖 dotting the i RT @HeinWendy: And remember deadline of 30th June for significant progress on this... not looking good now, is it? Barnier warns UK needs… 4 hours ago

HeinWendy

Dr Wendy Hein And remember deadline of 30th June for significant progress on this... not looking good now, is it? Barnier warns… https://t.co/wM2plQiG6k 4 hours ago

