Judge clears Baltimore’s planned aerial surveillance test Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

A federal judge on Friday cleared a planned pilot program by the Baltimore Police Department to consistently surveil the city for six months using cameras attached to airplanes. U.S. District Judge Richard Bennett in Baltimore ruled against a grassroots think tank and area activists who asked him to keep the program from taking off, arguing […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Published 6 hours ago Judge Clears Baltimore’s Planned Aerial Surveillance Pilot Program 00:23 A federal judge on Friday cleared a planned pilot program by the Baltimore Police Department to consistently surveil the city for six months using cameras attached to airplanes. You Might Like

Tweets about this