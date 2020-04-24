Global  

Twelve park rangers among 16 killed in Virunga National Park ambush

The Age Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Suspected Hutu militiamen have killed 16 people, including 12 rangers, in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo's Virunga National Park.
