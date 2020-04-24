Navy recommends reinstatement of fired carrier captain Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 59 minutes ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — The top Navy officer has recommended the reinstatement of the aircraft carrier captain fired for sending a fraught email to commanders pleading for faster action to protect his crew from a coronavirus outbreak, officials familiar with the investigation said Friday. Adm. Mike Gilday recommended that Navy Capt. Brett Crozier be returned to […] 👓 View full article

