Top basketball recruit Greg Brown picks Texas over G League

Seattle Times Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas landed top basketball recruit Greg Brown III on Friday when he decided to attend the college where his father played football instead of following other elite players to the NBA’s developmental G League. The 6-foot-9 forward from Austin is expected to play just one year in college before turning pro. […]
