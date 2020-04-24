Global  

Brother of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott dies

USATODAY.com Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Jace was the middle of three Prescott brothers, between oldest brother Tad and Dak, who is 26. They lost their mother, Peggy, to colon cancer in 2013.
 Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's older brother, Jace, passed away Thursday. He was 31. Katie Johnston reports.

