Federal court blocks Texas health center from touting 'ozone therapy' as coronavirus treatment

USATODAY.com Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Officials said a Texas wellness company claimed, falsely, that ozone therapy is the "only prevention" for coronavirus.
News video: Court Halts Dallas Health Center From Promoting Ozone Therapy As 'Only Prevention' For Coronavirus

Court Halts Dallas Health Center From Promoting Ozone Therapy As 'Only Prevention' For Coronavirus 00:31

 A federal court has barred a Dallas health center from the alleged fraudulent promotion of so-called ozone therapy as the "only prevention" for the coronavirus, the Department of Justice announced Friday. Katie Johnston reports.

SECblog

Alex Haddon Ferguson RT @DChitue: Federal court blocks Texas health center from touting 'ozone therapy' as coronavirus treatment https://t.co/mpGMEBNOPQ 39 minutes ago

DChitue

Dawn Chitue Federal court blocks Texas health center from touting 'ozone therapy' as coronavirus treatment https://t.co/mpGMEBNOPQ 46 minutes ago

nancy_westberg

Nancy Westberg RT @Libertea2012: Federal court blocks Texas health center from touting 'ozone therapy' as coronavirus treatment https://t.co/PpIHyj2SkO 1 hour ago

DynamicAmerica

DynamicAmerica.org Federal court blocks Texas health center from touting 'ozone therapy' as coronavirus treatment… https://t.co/ztjoexXIv7 2 hours ago

Jbishopsr925

Jay a Bishop Sr RT @Jbishopsr925: Federal court blocks Texas health center from touting 'ozone therapy' as coronavirus treatment https://t.co/w5Y5lzrY7o vi… 3 hours ago

Jbishopsr925

Jay a Bishop Sr Federal court blocks Texas health center from touting 'ozone therapy' as coronavirus treatment https://t.co/w5Y5lzrY7o via @USATODAY 4 hours ago

girlintheknow03

Tamiya Bates Federal court blocks Texas health center from touting 'ozone therapy' as coronavirus treatment https://t.co/Qqu9dufgDv via @usatoday 4 hours ago

Libertea2012

The Progressive Mind Federal court blocks Texas health center from touting 'ozone therapy' as coronavirus treatment https://t.co/PpIHyj2SkO 4 hours ago

