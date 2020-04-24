Global  

Twitter allows Trump COVID-19 disinfectant videos, blocks '#InjectDisinfectant'

Reuters Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Twitter Inc said on Friday video clips of U.S. President Donald Trump suggesting that scientists investigate inserting light or disinfectant into coronavirus patients did not violate its COVID-19 misinformation policy.
