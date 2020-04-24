Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > As Ramadan Begins, Muslims (Mostly) Accede to Pandemic Orders

As Ramadan Begins, Muslims (Mostly) Accede to Pandemic Orders

NYTimes.com Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Islam’s most sacred sites were largely deserted as the holy month started, but Muslims in some places were resisting in ways that could spread the coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Muslims Adjust How They Observe Ramadan During Coronavirus Pandemic

Muslims Adjust How They Observe Ramadan During Coronavirus Pandemic 02:18

 The Islamic holy month of Ramadan begins this week. For Muslims, it's a time of reflection, fasting and communal prayer, but this year, social distancing and COVID-19 safety measures will change how the holiday is observed; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Ramadan in lockdown [Video]

Ramadan in lockdown

In the UK three million Muslims are beginning to mark the holy month of Ramadan in prayer and fasting. But this year, as everyone adapts to the Covid-19 pandemic, Ramadan will be a very different..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:57Published
Coronavirus And Ramadan: Isolated Muslims Finding Solutions To Worship, Break Fast During Holy Month [Video]

Coronavirus And Ramadan: Isolated Muslims Finding Solutions To Worship, Break Fast During Holy Month

The Islamic holy month of Ramadan begins this week. The holy month is believed to be when the Quran was revealed to the prophet Mohammed - but now, social distancing amid the coronavirus means the..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:02Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Muslims Mark Ramadan During Coronavirus Pandemic

Ramadan has begun for Muslims around the world. In the Middle East, the month of fasting and prayer is deeply altered by restrictions intended to prevent the...
NPR

Hancock praises Muslims for Ramadan ‘sacrifice’ amid pandemic lockdown

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has thanked Muslims across the UK for their “sacrifice” as they mark Ramadan amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Belfast Telegraph

You Might Like


Tweets about this

bob48831379

bob As Ramadan Begins, Muslims (Mostly) Accede to Pandemic Orders https://t.co/ZJsyv0NTwO https://t.co/ZYvNpaSGag 4 minutes ago

saramsalem

Sara Salem When you got the skills to write about ~1.5 billion people across hundreds of different places collectively in one… https://t.co/sdVxJkaHOo 6 minutes ago

imsabbah

Sabbah Haji Isolating Smartly As Ramadan Begins, Muslims (Mostly) Accede to Pandemic Orders https://t.co/mmNjVihgGb 13 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.