Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Philip Kahn, 100, Dies; Spanish Flu Took His Twin a Century Ago

Philip Kahn, 100, Dies; Spanish Flu Took His Twin a Century Ago

NYTimes.com Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Aware of the irony of dying during a pandemic, he said history repeats itself. A family member called the brothers “pandemic bookends.”
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Long Island Man Dies From Coronavirus 100 Years After Losing Twin Brother To Spanish Flu Pandemic

Long Island Man Dies From Coronavirus 100 Years After Losing Twin Brother To Spanish Flu Pandemic 02:23

 One of the people lost to the coronavirus on Long Island was a man whose twin brother died a century ago because of another pandemic; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Long Island Man Who Lost Twin Brother To Spanish Flu Dies Of Coronavirus At Age 100 [Video]

Long Island Man Who Lost Twin Brother To Spanish Flu Dies Of Coronavirus At Age 100

One of the people lost to the coronavirus was a Long Island man whose twin brother died a century ago because of another pandemic; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:30Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Long Island Man Dies From Coronavirus 100 Years After Twin Brother Died In Spanish Flu Pandemic

Born in 1919, Philip Kahn's twin brother died just weeks later in one of the deadliest pandemics in human history.
CBS 2 Also reported by •CTV News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ZakPiper

Zak Piper RT @NYTObits: Philip Kahn, whose twin brother died in Spanish Flu pandemic a century ago, dies of coronavirus pandemic. He was 100. Obit by… 14 seconds ago

Wendys_Garden

wendy 🌱 RT @CherylStrayed: Philip Kahn, 100, Dies; Spanish Flu Took His Twin a Century Ago https://t.co/SHiJHzocKX 2 minutes ago

NimeshDesaiMD

Nimesh Desai MD PhD Amazing story: Philip Kahn, 100, Dies; Spanish Flu Took His Twin a Century Ago https://t.co/QEwLw2FWY5 4 minutes ago

CherylStrayed

Cheryl Strayed Philip Kahn, 100, Dies; Spanish Flu Took His Twin a Century Ago https://t.co/SHiJHzocKX 8 minutes ago

nancyquinn

Nancy Quinn Philip Kahn, 100, Dies; Spanish Flu Took His Twin a Century Ago https://t.co/h8YvY3szfV 13 minutes ago

NYTObits

NYT Obituaries Philip Kahn, whose twin brother died in Spanish Flu pandemic a century ago, dies of coronavirus pandemic. He was 10… https://t.co/fDSkcqY4ik 14 minutes ago

steveclowLA

Steve Clow Philip Kahn, 100, Dies; Spanish Flu Took His Twin a Century Ago https://t.co/qZMxpsBhwu 32 minutes ago

marthaapeterson

Martha Peterson THOSE WE’VE LOST Philip Kahn, 100, Dies; Spanish Flu Took His Twin a Century Ago https://t.co/YldK8jpBZu 38 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.