Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Anzac Day in 2020 like the 1919 commemorations during the Spanish flu pandemic

Anzac Day in 2020 like the 1919 commemorations during the Spanish flu pandemic

SBS Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Anzac Day in 2020 is reminiscent of 1919, when Spanish flu was ravaging the world and marches and parades were forbidden.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Long Island Man Dies From Coronavirus 100 Years After Losing Twin Brother To Spanish Flu Pandemic

Long Island Man Dies From Coronavirus 100 Years After Losing Twin Brother To Spanish Flu Pandemic 02:23

 One of the people lost to the coronavirus on Long Island was a man whose twin brother died a century ago because of another pandemic; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.