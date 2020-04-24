Anzac Day in 2020 like the 1919 commemorations during the Spanish flu pandemic

Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 55 minutes ago )

Anzac Day in 2020 is reminiscent of 1919, when Spanish flu was ravaging the world and marches and parades were forbidden. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published 3 days ago Long Island Man Dies From Coronavirus 100 Years After Losing Twin Brother To Spanish Flu Pandemic 02:23 One of the people lost to the coronavirus on Long Island was a man whose twin brother died a century ago because of another pandemic; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.