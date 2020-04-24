Rusty Mansell RT @Dawgs247: D'Andre Swift joins QB Matthew Stafford in Detroit as the #Lions select the #Dawgs RB with the No. 35 overall pick in the 2nd… 33 minutes ago Mike Jones RT @freepsports: Detroit Lions take Georgia RB D'Andre Swift with No. 35 pick in 2020 NFL draft. https://t.co/JT6l3d4r0J 36 minutes ago Jerry Stebe RT @_EvanDean: With their 2nd pick, the @Lions take Georgia RB D’Andre Swift. Some considered him the best back in the draft. Have to think… 36 minutes ago Chris Cantrell RT @freep: The Detroit Lions take Georgia running back D'Andre Swift with their 2nd-round pick. Please reply with your reaction in GIF fo… 39 minutes ago Evan Dean With their 2nd pick, the @Lions take Georgia RB D’Andre Swift. Some considered him the best back in the draft. Have… https://t.co/LdT2w5Z90l 47 minutes ago Freep Sports Detroit Lions take Georgia RB D'Andre Swift with No. 35 pick in 2020 NFL draft https://t.co/N1NzEeEefC 48 minutes ago NFL News Lions take Georgia RB D'Andre Swift No. 35 overall in draft - NCAA Football - https://t.co/EEBoNkj0uf #NCAA https://t.co/NSBwCH4vkN 51 minutes ago MDJ Online The Detroit Lions took Georgia running back D'Andre Swift early in the second round of the NFL draft on Friday nigh… https://t.co/EGNE7EhD9Q 1 hour ago