Panthers draft Penn State DE Gross-Matos in 2nd round

Seattle Times Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers continued to address their defensive needs on day two of the NFL draft, selecting Yetur Gross-Matos from Penn State with the sixth pick in the second round Friday night. The 6-foot-5, 266-pound Gross-Matos had 35 tackles for a loss and 17 1/2 sacks in two seasons as a starter […]
