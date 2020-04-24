Global  

Encounter between security forces and militants underway in Pulwama

Friday, 24 April 2020
An encounter between militants and security forces erupted in Pulwama's Awantipora on April 25 morning.A police official said the gunfight started af
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Four terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Shopian

Four terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Shopian 01:09

 Four terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in J&K’s Shopian. Security forces launched a joint operation in Shopian's Malhura Zanpora village. The operation started after security forces received information about their presence. Arms and ammunition were also recovered from the...

Tweets about this

bhanuLIF

Bhanu Pratap RT @ANI: Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Goripora Area of Awantipora in Pulwama district… 3 minutes ago

CricBollyBuzz

Bollywood Buzz🇮🇳 #StayHomeStaySafe RT @ANI: Jammu and Kashmir: An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Goripora Area of Awantipora in Pulwama distr… 4 minutes ago

jammuweeklynews

JAMMU WEEKLY NEWS Jammu and Kashmir: An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Goripora Area of Awantipora i… https://t.co/IUKITE61Hz 4 minutes ago

GulistanNewsTV

Gulistan News An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Goripora Area of Awantipora in Pulwama district UT JK. 13 minutes ago

