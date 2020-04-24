Encounter between security forces and militants underway in Pulwama

An encounter between militants and security forces erupted in Pulwama's Awantipora on April 25 morning.A police official said the gunfight started af

You Might Like

Tweets about this Bhanu Pratap RT @ANI: Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Goripora Area of Awantipora in Pulwama district… 3 minutes ago Bollywood Buzz🇮🇳 #StayHomeStaySafe RT @ANI: Jammu and Kashmir: An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Goripora Area of Awantipora in Pulwama distr… 4 minutes ago JAMMU WEEKLY NEWS Jammu and Kashmir: An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Goripora Area of Awantipora i… https://t.co/IUKITE61Hz 4 minutes ago Gulistan News An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Goripora Area of Awantipora in Pulwama district UT JK. 13 minutes ago