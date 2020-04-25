Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > White House could alter virus briefings to limit Trump role

White House could alter virus briefings to limit Trump role

Seattle Times Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — For the first time, President Donald Trump cut off his daily coronavirus task force briefing on Friday without taking any questions from reporters. It may not be the last time. There have been discussions within the White House about changing the format of the briefings to curtail the president’s role, according to […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

drgnldy6

DRGNLDY RT @ChattJazz: .@playtwo Trump's continuing unhinged comments and adversarial reality TV style briefs shows he is failing mentally and does… 6 minutes ago

curtis_berndt

curtis berndt RUN AND HIDE! RUN AND HIDE! After disinfectant controversy, White House may limit daily briefings https://t.co/zMZrXt4Kzq 6 minutes ago

zori2018

zori2018 White House could alter virus briefings to limit Trump role https://t.co/hG96uhdgOo via @YahooNews 9 minutes ago

MRichWJLA

Michelle Richardson RT @FOXBaltimore: ⁉️SOUND OFF | White House could alter virus briefings to limit Trump role https://t.co/SvnanZ5V4D https://t.co/thnd2ihlsU 10 minutes ago

6NewsCTX

KCENNews White House could alter coronavirus briefings to limit President Trump's role https://t.co/zmhZaPCTiW 10 minutes ago

benbrookjohn

John White House could alter virus briefings to limit Trump role https://t.co/YT7bBZ4ClK @WhiteHouse NEWS FLASH, YOU CA… https://t.co/fvbbxrlGGw 17 minutes ago

KelliSmith15

Kelli Smith RT @birdieglad: White House could alter virus briefings to limit Trump role: https://t.co/xOQETmPAIu via @AOL@ireland0828 @kellismith15 @ve… 20 minutes ago

UtvPakistan2

Utv Pakistan White House could alter virus briefings to limit Trump role https://t.co/Zl40g3RboT https://t.co/R6p1BQxmu1 21 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.