Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > ANZAC DAY 2020

ANZAC DAY 2020

Sydney Morning Herald Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
Anzac day is a national holiday in Australia, traditionally marked by a dawn service held during the time of the original Gallipoli landing and commemorated with ceremonies and parades throughout the day, however with social distancing measures in place because of coronavirus (COVID-19), Australians this year are observing the day very differently, in isolation. Anzac Day commemorates the day the Australian and New Zealand Army Corp (ANZAC) landed on the shores of Gallipoli on April 25, 1915, during World War 1.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: This Day in History: William Shakespeare Is Born

This Day in History: William Shakespeare Is Born 01:06

 This Day in History: William Shakespeare Is Born April 23, 1564 The most-performed dramatist of all-time was most likely born on this day in Stratford-upon-Avon, England. Little is known about Shakespeare's early years, mainly because of his unremarkable living situation. He would have studied Latin...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LorenaGuzman_

Lorena Guzman RT @EveyHammond19: ANZAC DAY 2020 . . . Being Diagnosed with P.T.S.D. is not a sign of weakness. It is proof of your strength because you… 4 seconds ago

becstokes1979

Rebecca Stokes RT @MichaelSmyth_: The Anzac Arch which stood behind the Adelaide railway station, to welcome home all those who served in the Great War. P… 4 seconds ago

debrob1947

Deborah Robinson, GySgt USMC RETIRED RT @frisky9: in 4 hours it’s ANZAC day and Alley and Cheeky will be commemorating. ANZAC biscuits are the food of memorium. @The_Bollies @… 6 seconds ago

diabloar

diabloar RT @bossjr450: @expatholborn @mules_m @jacindaardern Oh the irony that we’re celebrating freedom from war on Anzac Day while detained in ou… 8 seconds ago

mukuldsharma

mukul sharma What do you do on an Anzac weekend.. bake Anzac Cookies. #chefsofinstagram #rassijalgayiparbalnahigaya #baking#love… https://t.co/0hvhUf8HzN 8 seconds ago

MadamEarth

MADAM IS LIVID. Karma her name is Corona. 😷 @jaynie44 Waiting for mine to open in 5 minutes. Closed for Anzac. 😒 9 seconds ago

nyy_cate

𝘊𝘢𝘵𝘦 RT @AFL: Take a trip down memory lane and revisit 25 years of Anzac Day football. https://t.co/HFO5TF5pAX 9 seconds ago

SBSNews

SBS News Private reflections have replaced traditional public services and marches on an historic Anzac Day, amid coronaviru… https://t.co/8Bw6LJVHSa 9 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.