Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Philadelphia Eagles make surprise QB move in NFL draft, pick Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts

Philadelphia Eagles make surprise QB move in NFL draft, pick Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts

USATODAY.com Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
The Eagles threw many observers for a loop in the second round of the draft by selecting Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published
News video: What Will Eagles Do In First Round On NFL Draft?

What Will Eagles Do In First Round On NFL Draft? 04:34

 Don Bell and Pat Gallen discuss Eagles' options in Round 1

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.