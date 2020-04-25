ANZAC DAY 2020

Saturday, 25 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Anzac day is a national holiday in Australia, traditionally marked by a dawn service held during the time of the original Gallipoli landing and commemorated with ceremonies and parades throughout the day, however with social distancing measures in place because of coronavirus (COVID-19), Australians this year are observing the day very differently, in isolation. Anzac Day commemorates the day the Australian and New Zealand Army Corp (ANZAC) landed on the shores of Gallipoli on April 25, 1915, during World War 1.


