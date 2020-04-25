Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > ANZAC DAY 2020

ANZAC DAY 2020

The Age Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
Anzac day is a national holiday in Australia, traditionally marked by a dawn service held during the time of the original Gallipoli landing and commemorated with ceremonies and parades throughout the day, however with social distancing measures in place because of coronavirus (COVID-19), Australians this year are observing the day very differently, in isolation. Anzac Day commemorates the day the Australian and New Zealand Army Corp (ANZAC) landed on the shores of Gallipoli on April 25, 1915, during World War 1.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: This Day in History: William Shakespeare Is Born

This Day in History: William Shakespeare Is Born 01:06

 This Day in History: William Shakespeare Is Born April 23, 1564 The most-performed dramatist of all-time was most likely born on this day in Stratford-upon-Avon, England. Little is known about Shakespeare's early years, mainly because of his unremarkable living situation. He would have studied Latin...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

missambertee

Ambrosia Templemania ✌🏼 RT @CanberraInsider: Bob Hawke, the first Prime Minister to visit Gallipoli on Anzac Day, accompanying diggers to commemorations in 1990 ht… 3 seconds ago

newzealandstays

new zealand The Last Post played at Waimarama Beach in Hawke’s Bay on Anzac Day https://t.co/JFDp0Jbby3 4 seconds ago

RichForrest2

Richard Forrester Politicians, take note this Anzac Day: coronavirus is a pandemic. It is not a war | Paul Daley https://t.co/ZXb0bhymdS 5 seconds ago

kazdownunder23

Karen Warner BOMBERS RT @BigV2011WCE: @kazdownunder23 @alexmatthewsar @M2Aussie Watching the 2009 ANZAC Day thriller #AnzacDay2020 #afldonspies #anzacday https:… 7 seconds ago

PeterRussoMP

Peter Russo RT @gracextwo: Anzac Day 2020 on my driveway in New Farm. Lest We Forget. #LightUpTheDawn #AnzacDay https://t.co/yqB8v5PoeE 10 seconds ago

MelissaKCraig

Melissa Craig Author I should be writing, but end up #cooking and washing up half the day. #vanillaslice #lunchrolls #muselibars. Glad t… https://t.co/3f1muJzQnN 12 seconds ago

fan_nq

Lawrie RT @Kidcowboy2: Anzac Day 2020 #LestWeForget https://t.co/XS95mZIcgH 18 seconds ago

westaustralian

The West Australian Today the eternal flame was split into thousands of tiny candles as Anzac Day was celebrated in a different way.… https://t.co/WZwUZrWuDl 18 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.