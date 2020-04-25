Global  

Cowboys address need in 2nd round, take Tide CB Trevon Diggs

Seattle Times
The Dallas Cowboys addressed one of their biggest needs in the second round of the NFL draft Friday night, taking former Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs with the 51st overall selection. The Cowboys pivoted away from defense in the first round when former Oklahoma receiver CeeDee Lamb was unexpectedly available with the 17th overall pick. Dallas […]
