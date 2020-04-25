Safety pinned: Browns select LSU’s Delpit in second round Saturday, 25 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns added a national champion to their secondary. Desperate for a safety, Cleveland made a trade in the second round before selecting LSU’s Grant Delpit with the No. 44 overall pick in the NFL draft Friday night. Delpit won the Jim Thorpe Award as college football’s best defensive back last season, […] 👓 View full article

