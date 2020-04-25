Former Padre, officer Walters dies 17 years after being shot

Saturday, 25 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Dan Walters, who played for the San Diego Padres for parts of two seasons, has died from complications of injuries he suffered as a police officer in 2003. He was 53. Walters' death is considered a line-of-duty fatality. "Dan grew up locally, played professional baseball here in San Diego and proudly […]


