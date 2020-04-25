Global  

Eagles pull off a stunner, draft Jalen Hurts in second round

Seattle Times Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
The Philadelphia Eagles have selected Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round of the NFL draft. After taking TCU wide receiver Jalen Reagor with the 21st overall pick in the first round, the Eagles made a stunning move Friday to get Hurts at No. 53. Carson Wentz, who signed a $137 million contract extension […]
