Rams grab Cam Akers, Van Jefferson to replace Gurley, Cooks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams drafted possible replacements for Todd Gurley and Brandin Cooks in the second round Friday night, grabbing Florida State running back Cam Akers with the 52nd overall pick and Florida receiver Van Jefferson with the 57th overall pick. After sitting out the first round on Thursday, the Rams […]



Recent related videos from verified sources Sean McVay discusses Brandin Cooks trade, how the Rams are dealing with coronavirus



Rams head coach Sean McVay discusses the Brandin Cooks trade. Plus, how his organization is dealing with a player testing positive for coronavirus. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:36 Published 1 week ago Colin Cowherd: The Brandin Cooks trade is about two franchises that are growing more and more dysfunctional



The Houston Texans acquired Brandin Cooks from the Los Angeles Rams yesterday. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks that the trade is more about the growing dysfunction of the two franchises than Cooks.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:42 Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources 2020 NFL Draft: Cam Akers in the mix to replace Todd Gurley in Los Angeles The Rams use a second-round pick on Cam Akers, signaling he may be their starting back in 2020.

CBS Sports 7 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this