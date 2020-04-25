Global  

Rams grab Cam Akers, Van Jefferson to replace Gurley, Cooks

Seattle Times Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams drafted possible replacements for Todd Gurley and Brandin Cooks in the second round Friday night, grabbing Florida State running back Cam Akers with the 52nd overall pick and Florida receiver Van Jefferson with the 57th overall pick. After sitting out the first round on Thursday, the Rams […]
