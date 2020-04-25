Packers continue focus on offense by adding RB A.J. Dillon

Global  

Seattle Times
Green Bay used a second-round pick on running back A.J. Dillon, taking the Boston College workhorse with the 62nd overall selection Friday night in an unusual emphasis on offense for the Packers so early in the draft. Dillon rushed for 4,382 yards and 38 touchdowns in his three-year college career, including 1,685 yards and 14 […]
