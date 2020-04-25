Global  

Harold Reid, Statler Brothers bass singer, dies at 80

Seattle Times Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
STAUNTON, Va. (AP) — Harold Reid, who sang bass for the Grammy-winning country group the Statler Brothers, has died after a long battle with kidney failure. He was 80. Reid died Friday in his hometown of Staunton, Virginia, his nephew Debo Reid said. The Statler Brothers frequently sang backup for country icon Johnny Cash. Some […]
