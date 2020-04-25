ANZAC day Melbourne

Global  

Sydney Morning Herald Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
Anzac Day is a national day of remembrance to commemorate the service and sacrifice of Australian and New Zealand service men and women. Due to COVID-19 restrictions marches and commemorative services have been banned for the first time in more than a century.
Credit: Vanity Fair - Published
News video: Everything Troye Sivan Does In a Day

Everything Troye Sivan Does In a Day 10:02

 Singer Troye Sivan takes us through everything he does in a day while quarantining in Melbourne, Australia. From painting on a face and dressing up in full glam for absolutely no one to skipping leg day, watch Troye explain his relatable pandemic lifestyle.

56Jagman

Mark Henry ANZAC Day 2020 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground; no football, no crowd but a very memorable Last Post. We Shall Rem… https://t.co/6UFJ4Jcw5u 29 minutes ago

nzraceresults

NZ Race Results Melbourne R1 LISTED 2yo 1400 Anzac Day Stakes 1st/5 FLYING AWARD. Damien Oliver Trainer: Danny O'Brien ($5) 2c S… https://t.co/pnEOgTOgWg 32 minutes ago

NedsAus

NedsAU Perfectly timed ride from Damien Oliver in the Anzac Day Stakes on Flying Award. A nice confidence boost for the D… https://t.co/ZG5KrGrcwj 32 minutes ago

LennaLeprena

Lenna Leprena RT @Margaretmaryle3: Anzac Day in Melbourne took a turn this year but one woman is grateful for what it brought her - ABC News https://t.co… 33 minutes ago

Margaretmaryle3

Margaret Mary lewis⚘ Anzac Day in Melbourne took a turn this year but one woman is grateful for what it brought her - ABC News https://t.co/nlIgTt9hMz 34 minutes ago

NaomiOL1

Naomi RT @GoodTuckerPerma: Mike Smith in VH-OMS 'Southern Sun' flying boat drawing the Rising Sun badge around Melbourne for ANZAC Day. @flightra… 39 minutes ago

DilutedThinking

Christine Bayne RT @crammond: Mike Smith completes The ANZAC Rising Sun over Melbourne in the Southern Sun aircraft in which flew from London to Darwin, co… 39 minutes ago

TJG_Melbourne

Tamara RT @thetopjob: Morrison loves to invoke the ANZAC spirit. My family didn't give their lives for man who cares more about foreign owned tax… 39 minutes ago

