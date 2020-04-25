Global  

U.S. FDA warns against malaria drugs Trump championed for COVID-19

Reuters India Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday cautioned against the use of malaria drug hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 patients even as President Donald Trump, who has touted it as a "game changer," advocated for an additional review.
Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Whistleblowing US Official Claims He Got The Boot For Not Backing Trump-Touted Drug

Whistleblowing US Official Claims He Got The Boot For Not Backing Trump-Touted Drug 00:39

 Rick Bright is the former director of the key US agency Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, or BARDA. The agency is charged with developing drugs to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Now, Bright says he was ousted because of his views on hydroxychloroquine as a possible COVID-19...

