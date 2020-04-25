Global  

Trump commencement address causes West Point to summon cadets back to campus

Seattle Times Saturday, 25 April 2020
WASHINGTON — For President Donald Trump, who adores the pomp and precision of military ceremonies, this was the year he would finally get one of the special perks of being president — delivering the commencement address at West Point, the only service academy where he has not spoken. But the graduation was postponed because of […]
