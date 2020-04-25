Global  

WA reports one new COVID-19 case overnight linked to the Costa Luminosa cruise ship 

The Age Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
WA has reported one new confirmed COVID-19 case overnight involving a 65-year-old Perth woman linked to a cruise ship.
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Many Cruise Ship Crew Members Still Stuck At Sea

Many Cruise Ship Crew Members Still Stuck At Sea 02:45

 Cruise ships have been under a no sail order by the CDC since March 14th, but many crew members are still stuck at sea.

