Russian cargo ship docks with space station

Saturday, 25 April 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

MOSCOW (AP) — An unmanned Russian cargo capsule has docked with the International Space Station, bringing more than 2 tons of supplies to the three-person crew. The Progress spacecraft docked at 0512 GMT Saturday, about 3 1/2 hours after blasting off from Russia's Baikonur launch complex in Kazakhstan. The ship carried fuel, water, food, medicine



