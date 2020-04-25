Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > PAY TV: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels

PAY TV: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels

The Age Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
Showrunner John Logan has shifted his creepy Penny Dreadful series to the 1930s with this new instalment, City of Angels
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: Adam Rodriguez On Showtime's

Adam Rodriguez On Showtime's "Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels" 07:40

 The actor talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about his new Showtime series, Los Angeles in the 1930s, and what it was like to be in "Magic Mike."

You Might Like


Tweets about this

filmandtvnow

Film and TV Now Penny Dreadful: City of Angels Trailer Released Starring Natalie Dormer https://t.co/wDVm410l2N #PennyDreadful… https://t.co/tnQFKu9uFG 7 minutes ago

ms_lylyn

lynn Penny Dreadful: City of Angels 1 9 minutes ago

utdtillidie67

decka🔴⚪⚫ Watched penny dreadful city of angels last night courtesy of those legends @satlinesuk....the rest just follow 12 minutes ago

staran1981

Sergei Taran 🇺🇸 RT @latimesent: What’s on TV This Week: 'Penny Dreadful: City of Angels' https://t.co/XkkzRDWruP 24 minutes ago

kristenstew1fan

➰Still Here Still Fighting ➰ RT @AstorAlexander: I was commissioned by @Showtime and @society6 to create 2 posters for the upcoming "Penny Dreadful, City of Angels" @SH… 24 minutes ago

tvcrunch2

tvcrunch Natalie Dormer Explains Why Her 'Penny Dreadful: City of Angels' Role Is Catnip for Any Actor (Exclusive) -… https://t.co/RbWIGyI20y 27 minutes ago

kristenstew1fan

➰Still Here Still Fighting ➰ RT @PiperPerabo: I am so excited for you to see Penny Dreadful: City of Angels this Sunday, 10pm on Showtime. I am a small part of this big… 30 minutes ago

freshoil

Quinton sorry to say but, City of Angels so far is no Penny Dreadful @Showtime 30 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.