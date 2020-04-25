Ramadan Mubarak: Hina Khan keeps first 'roza', prays for protection, healing; see pics Saturday, 25 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Many celebrities from the film and TV industry are wishing fans 'Ramadam Kareem' at the commencement of the holy month of Ramzan from the evening of April 23. Actress Hina Khan too took to her social media account on Saturday and posted several pictures of herself keeping her first Roza (fast). 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Hina Khan FC🔥♥ RT @dna: #RamadanMubarak: #HinaKhan keeps first '#Roza', prays for protection, healing; see pics https://t.co/AhLsKJfhWx 9 minutes ago DNA #RamadanMubarak: #HinaKhan keeps first '#Roza', prays for protection, healing; see pics https://t.co/AhLsKJfhWx 20 minutes ago