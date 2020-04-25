Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Ramadan Mubarak: Hina Khan keeps first 'roza', prays for protection, healing; see pics

Ramadan Mubarak: Hina Khan keeps first 'roza', prays for protection, healing; see pics

DNA Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
Many celebrities from the film and TV industry are wishing fans 'Ramadam Kareem' at the commencement of the holy month of Ramzan from the evening of April 23. Actress Hina Khan too took to her social media account on Saturday and posted several pictures of herself keeping her first Roza (fast).
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

hina_pe_fana

Hina Khan FC🔥♥ RT @dna: #RamadanMubarak: #HinaKhan keeps first '#Roza', prays for protection, healing; see pics https://t.co/AhLsKJfhWx 9 minutes ago

dna

DNA #RamadanMubarak: #HinaKhan keeps first '#Roza', prays for protection, healing; see pics https://t.co/AhLsKJfhWx 20 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.