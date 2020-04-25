Global  

Dry track brings best out of Dawn Passage in Hawkesbury Guineas

Sydney Morning Herald Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
Back on a dry surface, Adam Hyeronimus was confident a long way from home before Dawn Passage sprinted away to beat St Covet’s Spirit and Icebath.
