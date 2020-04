Maharashtra govt distributes rice and wheat as ration to saffron card holders amid COVID-19 lockdown Saturday, 25 April 2020 ( 5 days ago )

The Maharashtra state government is distributing 3 kg of wheat at Rs 8 per kg and 2 kg rice at Rs 12 per kg to 3 crore saffron ration cardholders. 👓 View full article

