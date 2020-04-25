Global  

A rarity: cricket goes live in Vanuatu in the South Pacific

Seattle Times Saturday, 25 April 2020
PORT VILA, Vanuatu (AP) — Some overnight rain couldn’t prevent Vanuatu from producing a rarity in these coronavirus-restricted times — a live sporting event. The tropical island in the South Pacific was likely the only venue in the world hosting a competitive sports final on Saturday, as most international sport remains shuttered around the globe. […]
