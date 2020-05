Tombolo out to deliver on potential early on Tamworth card Saturday, 25 April 2020 ( 6 days ago )

It might be Tamworth Cup Day but trainer Rod Northam will have his eyes on the unheralded Jardel Cup (1200m) earlier on with lightly-raced mare Tombolo. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this