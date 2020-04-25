Global  

N.S. gunman's 'advantage': Hours passed before RCMP told public he was disguised as one of them

CBC.ca Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
The RCMP have acknowledged they were aware that Gabriel Wortman was driving a replica cruiser and wearing a police uniform for hours before they shared the information with the public. A lag that friends and family say may have contributed to the deaths of six people.
