Iconic images from Hubble Space Telescope

CBC.ca Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
Launched on April 24, 1990, the Hubble Space Telescope remains a major symbol for NASA more than 30 years later. Here's a look at some iconic images from a mission that is transforming the way we see our universe.
 Two stunning nebulae 163,000 light-years away were captured by the Hubble Space Telescope. NASA released the stunning image to celebrate the telescope's 30 years of being in space.

