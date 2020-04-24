Applications open for SME soft loans

Global  

Bangkok Post Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
The Bank of Thailand on Monday plans to kick off applications for the 500-billion-baht soft loan scheme for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) affected by the coronavirus, with banks expected to start taking out the loans from the central bank late next week.
