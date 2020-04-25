Coronavirus latest: Germany ready to help revitalize Europe

Global  

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
Germany will focus on revitalizing Europe when it takes the helm of the EU presidency. Meanwhile, Germany's health minister plans to increase clinic capacity for non-COVID-19 patients. Follow DW for the latest.
 Germany's aggressive response to the coronavirus pandemic has been praised as one of the strongest in Europe. But despite some businesses reopening, Chancellor Angela Merkel says that the crisis in that country is still in its early stages.

