Malayalam actor Ravi Vallathol passes away at the age of 67

Hindu Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
Known for his versatile characters in film and television, the veteran actor’s movies include ‘Kottayam Kunjachan’, ‘Godfather’ and ‘Sargam’
