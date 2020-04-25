Global  

United, Frontier now require flight attendants to wear face masks. Are passengers next?

USATODAY.com Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
Airline unions and consumer groups say airline passengers should be required to wear face masks to stem the spread of coronavirus.
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Coronavirus Update: United Airlines Flight Attendants Must Wear Masks Or Face Coverings

Coronavirus Update: United Airlines Flight Attendants Must Wear Masks Or Face Coverings 00:24

 Starting Friday, United Airlines flight attendants will have to wear masks or face coverings while on duty.

