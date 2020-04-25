AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s baseless theories on coronavirus

Saturday, 25 April 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lysol is for toilet bowls and countertops, not human consumption. The company that manufacturers it felt compelled to emphasize the danger of ingesting it after President Donald Trump’s musings about heat, light and disinfectant in the time of coronavirus. Trump’s thinking-out-loud theories took a turn toward hazmat territory this past week when […] 👓 View full article

