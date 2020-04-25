Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s baseless theories on coronavirus

AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s baseless theories on coronavirus

Seattle Times Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lysol is for toilet bowls and countertops, not human consumption. The company that manufacturers it felt compelled to emphasize the danger of ingesting it after President Donald Trump’s musings about heat, light and disinfectant in the time of coronavirus. Trump’s thinking-out-loud theories took a turn toward hazmat territory this past week when […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Trump Suggests Injecting Disinfectant to Combat Coronavirus

Trump Suggests Injecting Disinfectant to Combat Coronavirus 00:56

 Trump Suggests Injecting Disinfectant to Combat Coronavirus During a daily briefing, the Department of Homeland Security's science and technology division gave a presentation about the virus. Bill Bryan, who leads the division, stated that his team had concluded that the virus can't survive in warmer...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Says He Was Being Sarcastic When He Floated Idea Of Disinfectant As Coronavirus Treatment [Video]

Trump Says He Was Being Sarcastic When He Floated Idea Of Disinfectant As Coronavirus Treatment

During a signing ceremony for the second block of funding for the Paycheck Protection Program Friday, President Trump claimed he was being sarcastic when he floated the possibility of injecting..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:27Published
Trump touts success of 'aggressive' coronavirus strategy [Video]

Trump touts success of 'aggressive' coronavirus strategy

President Trump has hailed the US for its 'aggressive' pandemic strategy in the shortest daily coronavirus task force briefing yet. For the first time, the president cut off his daily briefing without..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published

Recent related news from verified sources

AP FACT CHECK: Trump's baseless theories on coronavirus

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lysol is for toilet bowls and countertops, not human consumption. The company that manufacturers it felt compelled to emphasize the danger of...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •USATODAY.comSeattle TimesSBS

From windmills causing cancer to injecting disinfectant to cure coronavirus: Donald Trump's most dangerous 'science' theories

Before coronavirus, Donald Trump has claimed expertise over both wind turbines and light bulbs
Independent

You Might Like


Tweets about this

1news_me

1News #AP FACT CHECK: Trump's baseless theories on coronavirus https://t.co/KH3OO9XD9h #1News #News https://t.co/1E9mKjZR4F 12 minutes ago

jodirobertson

Jodi Robertson "AP FACT CHECK: Trump's Baseless Theories on Coronavirus" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/5LJkYTa5p8 #lupus 17 minutes ago

GenevaChristie

Geneva Christie @IngrahamAngle ALL the networks should send only ONE camera, plus maybe ONE reporter! One who has the spine and spi… https://t.co/grFHBzeJQv 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.