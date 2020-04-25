Global  

Deputies: Man made bomb threat to avoid work

Saturday, 25 April 2020
WELLINGTON, Fla. (AP) — A Florida construction worker called in a bomb threat to a water treatment facility to get a day off work, authorities said. Richard Hamilton, 36, was arrested Thursday and charged with making a bomb threat, the Palm Beach Post reported. More than 20 people evacuated Wellington’s water treatment plant shortly after […]
