Coronavirus: UK hospital deaths pass 20,000

BBC News Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
The UK becomes the fifth country to announce 20,000 coronavirus-related deaths.
Coronavirus in numbers: UK hospital death toll rises to 20,319 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK hospital death toll rises to 20,319

A total of 20,319 patients have died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Friday, the Department of Health said, up by 813 from 19,506 the day before.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:32Published
UK Government Faces Criticism For Rising COVID-19 Death Toll [Video]

UK Government Faces Criticism For Rising COVID-19 Death Toll

The British government is under fire for its response to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. According to Reuters, the UK could hit the grim milestone of 20,000 COVID-19 deaths later on..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

Britain nears 20,000 coronavirus hospital deaths as response disappoints

Nearly 20,000 people have died in hospital in Britain after testing positive for the new coronavirus, the latest data showed on Friday.
Reuters

Coronavirus patient deaths at Surrey hospital trusts rise to 825 as national figure passes 18,000

Coronavirus patient deaths at Surrey hospital trusts rise to 825 as national figure passes 18,000The total number of COVID-19 patient deaths at hospital trusts in England now stands at 18,084
Dorking Leatherhead Advertiser

